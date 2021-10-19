MG Motor to bring Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP) model with Astor

To enable a more value-added experience for the customers, MG has partnered with KoineArth to create India’s first-of-its-kind vehicle digital passport. Secured by blockchain, KoineArth ensures data privacy and facilitates customers sharing their digital passports with third parties like insurance partners or used car portals. This could benefit customers in getting higher resale value and a better insurance premium based on their driving behaviour and service adherence. As an inaugural offer, the digital passport can be availed for ₹1000 for the first year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}