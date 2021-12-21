Car maker, MG Motor , has announced that it will be entering into battery recycling space. MG Motor India has teamed up with Attero Recycling to reuse and recycle Li-ion batteries of India’s first pure electric internet SUV - ZS EV. In doing so, they have successfully recycled MG’s first EV battery and the metal extracts and various other commodities from the recycling process can be used to develop new batteries. Battery waste is a challenge which the automaker wants to address.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Ensuring end-to-end sustainability for electric vehicles is something we are passionate about at MG. Since battery waste is a challenge for sustainable mobility, we believe battery recycling is the optimum way of bridging this void. We look forward to doing more work in this space to create sustainable, end-to-end solutions that will help us drive radical impact".

Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder – Attero Recycling, “As the momentum of EV players grows, it is becoming critical for India to have a sustainable approach to managing E-waste. It also holds the key to helping our country transition from a linear to a circular economy. We have the technology that enables us to extract almost 99% of all metals from a lithium-ion battery and we envision making India Atmanirbhar in precious metals such as Copper, Lithium and Cobalt through these processes. We are delighted to join hands with MG and our partnership will be instrumental in strengthening the EV ecosystem and set an example across the industry."

MG has recently collaborated with CleanMax to supply 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. With this partnership, MG will abate approximately 2 lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years, equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees.

