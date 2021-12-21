MG Motor to enter battery recycling segment, partners Attero Recycling

Nitin Gupta, CEO and Co-founder – Attero Recycling, “As the momentum of EV players grows, it is becoming critical for India to have a sustainable approach to managing E-waste. It also holds the key to helping our country transition from a linear to a circular economy. We have the technology that enables us to extract almost 99% of all metals from a lithium-ion battery and we envision making India Atmanirbhar in precious metals such as Copper, Lithium and Cobalt through these processes. We are delighted to join hands with MG and our partnership will be instrumental in strengthening the EV ecosystem and set an example across the industry."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}