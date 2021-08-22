MG Motor to invest 2,500 cr by 2022-end to ramp up Halol plant capacity

MG Motor India has announced that it will invest ₹2,500 crore by the end of next year to increase the production capacity at its Halol plant in Gujarat, as it gears up to launch its mid-size SUV Astor, according to a top company official.

Despite the worsening semiconductor shortage situation, which is likely to continue for at least another six months, the company expects its sales this year to grow by up to 100 per cent over last year.

"We have done an investment of ₹3,000 crore already, and by the end of next year, we will do another ₹2,500 crore. We will reach a total of ₹5,500 crore," MG Motor India President and Managing Director Rajeev Chaba told PTI.

The investment will be for adding further capacity as the company prepares to meet demand of new models, including the mid-size SUV Astor, which is expected to hit the market around Diwali.

"Hopefully by quarter one next year, depending on materials supplies, we will start producing 7,000 units a month," he said, adding the company's current capacity is around 4,000-4,500 units a month.

At present, Chaba said the shortage of materials supply, especially that of semiconductors, has constrained production.

"Right now, with the kind of work crew and workforce we have, we can do 4,000-4,500 cars a month but unfortunately because of material shortages, 3,500 to 4,000 units a month is the real availability of the current portfolio," he said.

While the company can even produce up to 5,000 units a month had it not been for the supply constraints, he said, "When we add Aster to it (the product portfolio), we will (have to) increase the capacity."

