MG Motor to launch a new electric vehicle under 20 lakh in 2022

NEW DELHI : MG Motor India Ltd – one of the new entrants in the domestic market – is planning to launch a new electric vehicle in India under ₹20 lakh range to expand its portfolio of electric cars in India. The company is working on introducing a new lithium-ion battery with a range of 500 kilometres to reduce the range anxiety associated with electric vehicles.

According to Rajeev Chaba, president and managing director, MG Motor India Ltd, the new electric vehicle will be launched by the end of next calendar and in the meanwhile the company is investing in developing the right infrastructure for its prospective electric vehicle customers.

“We are looking at another electric car in the sub 20 lakh range which will hopefully come in the end of next year. That will expand our portfolio in EVs. We will be investing our resources with Tata Power to create a network of super-fast chargers in India and by the end of this year we will have around 30-40 super chargers," added Chaba.

He also added that MG Motor is working with financial institutions to come out with finance solutions or subscription-based ownership of its EVs or provide finance of the vehicles without batteries, to help customers adapt to electric vehicles.

China’s SAIC owned company launched its first electric sports utility vehicle, ZS, in January last year and is currently expanding the availability of the product in different cities across the country. South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company and homegrown auto major Tata Motors also launched their respective electric vehicles last year.

MG’s new electric vehicle will compete with Tata Motors’ electric SUV, Nexon.

According to Chaba, sales of the MG’s electric vehicle is expected to double in the current calendar year to 2500 units as consumers are more aware of electric vehicles and related infrastructure has also improved because of the availability of new products.

“Earlier there were no players and that’s why in 2019 sales of EVs were just 1000 units and last year 5000 were sold. One can say the number is small but the change has started and may be this year it will be 10000 units. This number will encourage the infrastructure to develop further. In December last month we got 200 bookings for ZS EV which is the highest till date," he added.

MG Motor on Thursday launched the seven-seater version of its premium SUV, Hector, at a price of ₹13.34 lakh and the product will be available with petrol, diesel and mild hybrid powertrain options. After the introduction of the new variant, the product is available in three different seating configurations. Hector was the first product of the company in India and has helped MG eclipse competitors like Mahindra and Mahindra and Tata Motors in the premium segment.

In combustion engine vehicles, MG will launch a mid-size SUV in 2021 to rival Hyundai’s Creta and Kia Motors’ Seltos to increase its market share in the domestic market. The company also expects overall vehicle sales to rise by 70-80% due to overall recovery in the economy and new product introductions.

