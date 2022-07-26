The mid-size Hector have stirred up the competition in the ₹12-25 lakh vehicle segment, which already has the presence of Mahindra's XUV 500, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Hyundai's Creta, among others
British automaker MG Motor has unveiled the first teaser of the Next-Gen Hector, which is aimed to enrich the customer experience by enabling indulgence. The interior of Next-Gen Hector is conceptualized as a ‘Symphony of Luxury’, offering a cinematic and immersive experience complemented by India's largest 14" HD Portrait Infotainment System.
“Launched as India’s first Internet Car, Hector stands for everything Strong, Bold yet trustworthy, and Dependable. Building on its unparalleled legacy, the next-gen Hector is designed to enhance the in-car experience and capture the imagination of new-age customers," the company said in a release.
Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today.
MG Motor India in May this year had said it has crossed 1 lakh cumulative sales milestones in the country since the launch of its first vehicle nearly three years ago.
The mid-size Hector have stirred up the competition in the ₹12-25 lakh vehicle segment, which already has the presence of Mahindra's XUV 500, Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass, Hyundai's Creta, among others.
The company, which started selling its vehicles in India with the launch of the Hector SUV in June 2019, currently has a portfolio including the electric SUV, ZS EV, premium SUV Gloster, and compact SUV Astor.
"This marks a new milestone in the brand's journey centered on constant innovation, experiential customer service, and a dedication to sustainability and community," MG Motor India said in a statement.
India has seen a robust increase in SUV sales over the last few years. In 2015, the SUV segment contributed only 13.5 per cent to the overall passenger vehicle sales. This number became about 26 per cent in 2019 and rose to 29 per cent in 2020.