MG Motor to raise prices of their cars from January: Details here

New Delhi: MG Motor has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its offerings in India. The company has claimed that they will be increasing the cost by up to three per cent in order to counter the impact of higher input cost.

MG Motor released a statement saying the changes in prices will come in to effect from 1 January. The statement said the company would "undertake a price revision across its product range in view of the miscellaneous cost increase. The price hike will range up to 3 per cent, depending on the model and will be applicable from January 1, 2021".

The new prices will be applicable on three models that the company retails in India which includes the Hector, ZS EV and Gloster. The SUVs are priced between ₹12.83 lakh and ₹35.6 lakh. The company also said it will introduce a seven-seater version of its Hector Plus model next month. Currently, Hector Plus model is available in the six-seater version with captain seats.

Other prominent automobile manufacturers in the country such as Maruti Suzuki India, Ford India, Mahindra and Mahindra, and Hero MotoCorp have stated that they would be increasing prices of their respective vehicles from January in order to mitigate the adverse impact of rising input costs, especially raw materials and commodity prices.

With Inputs from PTI

