MG Motor to raise prices of their cars from January: Details here

The new prices will be applicable on three models that the company retails in India which includes the Hector, ZS EV and Gloster. The SUVs are priced between ₹12.83 lakh and ₹35.6 lakh. The company also said it will introduce a seven-seater version of its Hector Plus model next month. Currently, Hector Plus model is available in the six-seater version with captain seats.