MG Motor India today announced a new venture, MG Charge. Under this initiative, MG will install 1000 AC fast chargers at residential localities across India. The smart chargers will be Type 2 chargers, supporting most of the leading current and future EVs. Further, the chargers will be sim-enabled and supported through a sharable Charger Management System. The connected AC charging stations will cater to the residents and visitors of these societies for their EV charging needs, operating 24x7.

The company also plans a new facelift pure electric car, ZS EV 2022, which will be launched on March 7 in India.

This will enable societies to become future-ready, go green, and encourage the transition to electric vehicles. It’s also a conscious move to contribute towards helping reduce emissions, saving the environment.

MG will collaborate with Electreefi (MG Developer Program & Grant 2.0 winner), Exicom, Echargebays, Resident Welfare Associations, and other new partners to enable this initiative.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG is constantly working towards its mission of enhancing the EV ecosystem in India. With the launch of MG Charge, we will bring increased convenience and address the charging concern of the customers, encouraging more to adopt the EV lifestyle. With this initiative, we will now have a 6-way charging solution for our customers and provide increased assurance and confidence."

Along with its partners and other RWAs, MG will continue to bolster the community charger infrastructure in the future. In doing so, the carmaker aims to allow a convenient vehicle charging experience across several residential spaces to promote EV adoption.

MG will collaborate with RWA and provide end-to-end guidance, coordination, and support for the installation process, saving cost for the selected residential societies.

MG is taking conscious steps towards green mobility and strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in India. The company has recently partnered with Fortum and Tata Power to introduce superfast charging stations. On top of that, MG ZS EV comes with a free-of-cost AC fast-charger (installed at the customer’s home/office), a plug-and-charge cable onboard, and charge-on-the-go with RSA (Roadside Assistance).

