MG Motor has partnered with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to bolster the EV charging infrastructure across the country. The two entities will install EV chargers across highways and within cities. They can combine expertise to identify charging sites, garner consumer insights, devise loyalty programs, and create technology to manage charging systems.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “Our partnership with BPCL is yet another step to strengthening the EV charging infrastructure in India to energize and enhance customer confidence in EVs. BPCL's strong presence and vast network in India will ensure that existing and prospective customers across the country have convenient access to charging solutions. We aim to further expand the opportunities of charging an EV and educate consumers on the environmental benefits of the same."

Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL said, “BPCL is setting up fast charging corridors across major highways in the country, inter-connecting major cities, and economic centres, and will have a network of 7000 conveniently located fast charging stations in the country in the next 2-3 years. These fast charging stations will come with a host of customer amenities viz, hygienic washrooms, refreshments, microATMs, etc. This era calls for strategic cross-industry collaboration to reach new and important milestones in the EV charging ecosystem and at BPCL, we are excited to expand our ambit and create positive synergies with innovative brands like MG Motor India to usher in the era of best-in-class EV charging solutions. MG Motor India is known for creating differentiated customer experiences through its wide range of evolved Internet SUVs and is a leading player in EVs in India. We look forward to this partnership, providing a fillip to countrywide adoption of electric mobility and opening up opportunities for creating exciting customer offerings in the personal mobility space."