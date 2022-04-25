MG Motor to set up EV charging stations across the country with BPCL

Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, BPCL said, “BPCL is setting up fast charging corridors across major highways in the country, inter-connecting major cities, and economic centres, and will have a network of 7000 conveniently located fast charging stations in the country in the next 2-3 years. These fast charging stations will come with a host of customer amenities viz, hygienic washrooms, refreshments, microATMs, etc. This era calls for strategic cross-industry collaboration to reach new and important milestones in the EV charging ecosystem and at BPCL, we are excited to expand our ambit and create positive synergies with innovative brands like MG Motor India to usher in the era of best-in-class EV charging solutions. MG Motor India is known for creating differentiated customer experiences through its wide range of evolved Internet SUVs and is a leading player in EVs in India. We look forward to this partnership, providing a fillip to countrywide adoption of electric mobility and opening up opportunities for creating exciting customer offerings in the personal mobility space."

