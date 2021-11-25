MG Motor to use hybrid power at its Halol manufacturing facility

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MG Motor India has partnered with Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd (CleanMax) for the supply of 4.85 MW of wind-solar hybrid power to MG's manufacturing facility in Halol. With this partnership, MG will abate approximately 2 lakh MT of CO2 over 15 years which is equal to planting more than 13 lakh trees. The carmaker is among the first to launch EV vehicles in India with the launch of first fully electric internet SUV, MG ZS EV. The car maker aims to lower its energy costs with this new initiative.

CleanMax is the first renewable energy company to set up a Wind Solar Hybrid Power Park in Gujarat to sell clean energy to private consumers and corporates. It plans to expand to 150 MW by 2022. MG's Halol facility is expected to begin drawing power in February 2022 from CleanMax's hybrid park in Rajkot and will continue to do so for 15 years.

Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We have ensured our commitment towards a sustainable future which has encouraged many to adopt zero-emission vehicles and contribute towards protecting the environment. Our association with CleanMax is another step towards developing a clean manufacturing ecosystem. With this move, we hope to enhance our role in building a sustainable environment while also lowering our energy costs."

CleanMax

Kuldeep Jain, Founder and MD of CleanMax said, “We are honoured that MG Motor India has chosen CleanMax as its sustainability partner. By supplying 50% of its power requirement from our Hybrid farm, MG Motor India will see significant operating cost savings, while also making a very impressive reduction in their CO2 emissions. We will also provide cost benefits to offer a hassle-free solution to the carmaker. Unlike standalone Solar or Wind power, Wind Solar Hybrid Power provides round the clock power supply, enabling consumers to meet a greater percentage of their daily power needs with renewable energy."