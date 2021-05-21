New Delhi: MG Motor India has announced a new platform that is built to provide free consultation for its customers. The platform will provide online consultation with the help of doctors. The new platform has been named MG Healthline.

Using the new platform, MG customers can avail free consultation with qualified doctors for themselves or their family members, the company said in a statement.

To avail of the 24x7 service, customers have to register themselves on the carmaker's website or through the MY MG APP, it added.

MG Motor India Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President Gaurav Gupta said, "This initiative under our overall community service umbrella MG Sewa is to support and provide a helping hand to our customers in these challenging times."

MG Motor India has partnered with the 'Doctor 24*7 platform' in order to provide this new facility to its customers. According to the company's statement, the medical team of experts will also follow up with MG customers within 72 hours of the first consultation.

Apart from providing assistance to its customers, MG Motor India, under its community service umbrella MG Sewa, has offered 200 beds for Covid-19 patients in Gurugram along with online platform Credihealth and has raised funds and distributed biodegradable bed sheets to the affected in Pune.

It had also joined hands with Devnandan Gases in Gujarat to support the latter to increase production of oxygen at its plants in Vadodara.

