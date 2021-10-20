MG Motor has quietly revealed the price of its newly launched SUV Astor with ADAS technology on its official website. The Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS) was Astor’s main highlighting feature during the launch event.

The ADAS tech will be offered with the Sharp(O) or Savvy trim of the Astor, and prices start at ₹15.78 lakh, going up to ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The MG Astor comes in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp with two engine options on offer - 1.5-litre VTi-Tech petrol and a 1.4-litre 220 Turbo AT petrol.

At the time of the launch, MG Motor India had said that the ADAS system will be offered as an optional feature with the Vi-Tech Sharp CVT and the 220 Turbo AT. So, the 1.5 Vi-Tech CVT Sharp(O) variant with ADAS is priced at ₹15.78 lakh, while the top-of-the-line 1.4 220 Turbo AT Sharp(O) is priced at ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom).

Compared to the corresponding Sharp variants that do not get ADAS, the 1.5 Vi-Tech CVT Sharp(O) is ₹80,000 more expensive, while the 1.4 220 Turbo AT Sharp(O) come with an additional premium of ₹60,000. Prices for the rest of the MG Astor variants remain unchanged, and they are still priced from ₹9.78 lakh for the entry-level Style trim, going up to ₹16.78 lakh for the higher-spec Sharp variant.

The MG Astor comes with features like - LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 17-inch machined alloy wheels, heated ORVMs, LED taillamps and chrome accentuated dual exhaust design.

The Astor gets 3 interior theme options - Tuxedo Black, Iconic Ivory and Sangria Red. It also gets features like a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch instrument cluster, a multi-functional steering wheel, power-adjustable front seats, auto climate control, air-purifier, electric parking brake and a panoramic sunroof. The SUV also gets a customised AI assistant, which understands natural language and supports up to 35 Hinglish voice commands.

MG has also partnered with Jio for embedded SIM and technology to provide high-speed in-car connectivity. It will enable users to access real-time connectivity, infotainment, and telematics.

