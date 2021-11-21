The ongoing global chipset shortage will push the delivery date of MG Astor SUV. The company announced that all its suppliers are facing semiconductor crunch that is going to impact the production and the delivery of recently announced SUV Astor. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer at MG Motor India posted a video message and explained the company’s position on bookings and delivery dates. The situation is unprecedented due to uncertain supplies, MG Motor said. The weekly schedule of its component suppliers is getting altered.

There is huge demand for Style and Super variants among MG buyers which wasn’t as per the company’s expectations. The delivery status can be verified via My MG app, website or by the calling, said MG. It could be confirmed through the authorised dealership. “We are trying our best to overcome the challenge," it said.

The first 5,000 SUV Astor will be delivered in this calendar year and if it goes beyond it the customers will not have to pay extra but the launch price. MG Motor had already delivered 500 Astor on Dhanteras this Diwali.

With nine variants and five colour options, the new SUV MG Astor is available at an introductory price starting at ₹9.78 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG Astor comes in four variants - Style, Super, Smart, and Sharp with two engine options on offer - 1.5-litre VTi-Tech petrol and a 1.4-litre 220 Turbo AT petrol.

It is available in two engine options – the Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO petrol engine with a 6-speed AT delivering a 220Nm of torque and 140ps of power and the other – VTi Tech petrol engine with a manual transmission and an 8-speed CVT, delivering 144Nm of torque and 110ps of power.

