MG Motor with ACMA to promote EV skill development in component segment

MG Motor India has joined hands with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) to educate and foster skill development in the EV component industry. ACMA will conduct a study on ZS EV to promote skill development in the component segment. It will work in tandem with IIT Sonipat to further its research on the deployment of electric vehicles in urban India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rajeev Chaba, MG Motor India (President and MD), said, "MG Motor and ACMA will collaboratively add value to the EV component industry by imparting education and skill development to create a future-ready workforce. The alliance is also aligned with MG's vision of CASE mobility, learning & skill development, and overall commitment to strengthening the EV ecosystem."

Sunjay J Kapur, President, ACMA said "We are grateful to MG Motor for providing us with this opportunity. A future-ready workforce for manufacturing electric vehicles is the need of the hour and this collaboration will help the auto component makers in upskilling themselves and remaining relevant."

The association is in line with MG’s vision to support and develop the ecosystem for the electric vehicle. Previously, MG had formed an alliance with IIT Delhi – Centre for Automotive Research and Tribology (CART) for similar research, the company said.