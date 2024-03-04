MG Motor's flagship SUV, Hector, gets new variants Shine Pro and Select Pro: Check what's new
MG Motor introduces Shine Pro and Select Pro variants for Hector SUV with advanced features. Priced at ₹15,99,800 and ₹17,29,800, they come with a large 14-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system and sunroof options for enhanced driving experience.
MG Motor India has unveiled two new variants for its popular Hector SUV, introducing enhanced features and options for discerning customers. Named Shine Pro and Select Pro, these variants are claimed to promise to elevate the driving experience with a host of advanced technologies and superior comfort.