MG Motor India has unveiled two new variants for its popular Hector SUV, introducing enhanced features and options for discerning customers. Named Shine Pro and Select Pro, these variants are claimed to promise to elevate the driving experience with a host of advanced technologies and superior comfort.

Since its debut in India in June 2019, the MG Hector has captured the hearts of SUV enthusiasts, emerging as the brand's flagship model in the country. With the introduction of the Shine Pro and Select Pro variants, MG Motor aims to further solidify its position in the competitive SUV segment.

Priced competitively at ₹15,99,800 (ex-showroom) for the Shine Pro variant and ₹17,29,800 (ex-showroom) for the Select Pro variant, these models offer value for money. Both variants boast India's largest portrait-oriented HD touchscreen infotainment system, measuring a staggering 14 inches.

The Select Pro variant comes equipped with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, while the Shine Pro variant features a single-pane electric sunroof, enhancing the overall driving experience. Additionally, both variants showcase a new dashboard design and a plethora of features, including wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director of MG Motor India, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, "The Hector has made a bold statement with its commanding presence and has redefined the SUV landscape with a multitude of tech features and superior driving comfort." He emphasized that each subsequent variant has set new benchmarks in the segment, catering to the preferences of SUV enthusiasts.

The MG Hector is available with a choice of petrol and diesel engines, providing versatility to customers. The 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol motor is available with both manual and CVT gearbox options, while the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel unit is paired with a manual gearbox, ensuring a dynamic driving experience for all users.

