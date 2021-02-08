MG Motors launches 2021 version of MG ZS EV: Details here

MG Motors has launched the 2021 version of its MG ZS EV. The new version of the SUV gets some additional features compared to the outgoing model. The price of the new EV now starts at ₹20,99,800 (ex-showroom).

The updated model of the new electric vehicle is available in two variants. The car now comes with new HT battery with some additional range, better ground clearance. The company has also increased the price of the new car for the new variants. The Excite version is priced at ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Exclusive variant is priced at ₹24.18 lakh.

In terms of ecosystem across the country with its partners, the ZS EV 2021 has now been made available for bookings in 31 cities. The car was initially launched in 5 cities during its launch in January 2020.

The MG ZS EV comes with 143 PS power and 350 Nm torque and the company claims that it can reach from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds. The updated version comes with a 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech battery which the company claims has a certified range of 419 Km. The SUV also gets new 17-inch tyres along with a new alloy wheel design. The vehicle and battery-pack ground clearances have been increased to 177 mm and 205 mm respectively.

Other features include a panoramic sunroof, PM 2.5 Filter an 8-inch infotainment screen and more. The SUV still gets three driving modes: Sports, Eco and Normal.

View Full Image The MG ZS EV is available in two variants

Along with the ZS EV, MG Motors provides an AC fast-charger at residences/offices, portable in-car charging cable. The charging ecosystem has also been enhanced by DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “We are proud to introduce the evolution of the ZS EV in a short span of 1 year, reiterating our commitment to the EV space. To extend our customers a superior ownership experience, we are building robust charging infrastructure in India along with our ecosystem partners."

MG ZS EV 2021 is covered under MG eShield, wherein the automaker provides a free-of-charge 5-year warranty for unlimited KMs, 8yrs / 1.5 lac KM warranty on the Battery Pack system, round-the-clock Roadside Assistance (RSA) for 5 years, and 5 Labour-free Services.

