Like Michael Kors in fashion? MG Select from JSW MG targets ‘accessible luxury’ car buyers | Mint

Like Michael Kors in fashion? MG Select targets ‘accessible luxury’ car buyers
SummaryThe MG Select channel, positioned as ‘accessible luxury,’ aims to tap into the country's aspirational luxury buyers, currently underserved by mass market and legacy luxury brands. Think buyers over 30 years old, above the ₹30 lakh price bracket.
SAIC Motor's India joint venture JSW MG Motor India on Monday said it will launch a new sales channel brand, ‘MG Select’ which will bring hybrid, plug-in hybrid vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), picked from SAIC's global new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolio to Indian consumers under an accessible luxury banner. The new sales channel, akin to a Nexa from Maruti Suzuki, but more high-end, will cater to a growing base of premium car buyers, particularly those over 30 years of age, looking for cars priced above ₹30-40 lakh.