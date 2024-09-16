Gupta believes there is a gap in India’s luxury car market that the MG Select range is well-positioned to fill. Speaking to Mint, he explained, “India’s luxury car market is just 1% of the overall passenger vehicle market. But with incomes rising and consumers increasingly looking for more exclusive experiences, the market is ripe for disruption. We realized there are many brands that can be offered to the customer from the house of SAIC, which go beyond traditional powertrains too—we will offer hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and electric vehicles across different body types." The options offered to customers in the market for a luxury car in the ₹30-40 lakh and above price bracket are “limited" and largely addressed only by “legacy" luxury brands.