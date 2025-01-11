The MG M9, a new luxury limousine from JSW MG Motor India, will be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2025. It includes high-end features like touchscreen handrails and a three-zone climate system, targeting the exclusive luxury market.

JSW MG Motor India, through its newly launched luxury brand channel, MG Select, has announced the name of its second product in the portfolio—'MG M9'. The luxury limousine is set to make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in 2025.

One of the standout features of the M9 is its ability to comfortably seat seven passengers across three rows. The ottoman seats in the second row are equipped with eight massage modes, providing additional comfort. Furthermore, the vehicle incorporates a three-zone climate control system, designed to enhance passenger experience.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer at JSW MG Motor India, commented on the unveiling of the MG M9, highlighting the vehicle's bespoke interior design and advanced technology. Gupta also underscored the company's vision for the future of luxury mobility, describing the M9 as a significant step in this direction.

MG Select, the luxury channel of JSW MG Motor India, aims to offer customers curated experiences through exclusive experience centres in 12 cities as part of its first phase. According to the automaker, this initiative is part of MG’s strategy to redefine the luxury automotive market, blending innovation with sustainability.

The MG M9 limousine is set to be a key component in the company's expansion into the high-end mobility sector. With its impending launch at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the model is expected to capture attention for its design and technological features.