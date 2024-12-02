MG Select to launch Cyberster electric roadster in India by January 2025

The MG Cyberster, MG Select's first electric sports car by JSW MG Motor India, is set to launch in January 2025. With design cues from the MG B Roadster and advanced technology, it aims to attract luxury buyers in India, priced between ₹ 50 lakh and ₹ 60 lakh.

MG Select, the premium luxury retail channel introduced by JSW MG Motor India, has confirmed the launch of its first vehicle, the MG Cyberster, in January 2025. The Cyberster, which was first unveiled in India in March 2024, is the brand's inaugural electric sports car and will be sold exclusively through this upscale channel.

Drawing design cues from the MG B Roadster of the 1960s, the Cyberster offers a contemporary take on classic roadster styling, integrated with advanced electric vehicle technology. According to the company, the vehicle aims to bridge the gap between heritage and innovation, delivering both performance and a unique design identity.

In India, the MG Cyberster is expected to be priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹60 lakh (ex-showroom). As an electric sports car, it lacks a direct competitor in India but will likely attract buyers considering premium electric vehicles such as the BYD Seal, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and Kia EV6.

In terms of design, the Cyberster features a sleek silhouette complemented by scissor doors, which the company claims reflect a balance between nostalgia and futuristic aspirations, as per the latest teaser. Underpinned by a focus on high performance, the car is said to offer rapid acceleration and precision handling, catering to buyers seeking a sporty driving experience in an electric format.

Speaking about the new launch, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer of JSW MG Motor India, noted that the vehicle has been designed to evoke the allure of classic roadsters while addressing the evolving preferences of modern luxury car buyers.

"Rooted in the rich legacy of Morris Garages, MG Select seamlessly combines environmentally conscious mobility with timeless design, delivering style, performance, and sophistication for a new era of luxury in India," added Gupta.

With the Indian electric vehicle market gradually expanding, the introduction of the Cyberster marks a strategic move by MG Select to target an affluent audience looking for exclusivity and innovation. Whether the Cyberster will resonate with this niche segment remains to be seen.

