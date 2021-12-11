MG Motor India has announced the commencement of exports from its manufacturing facility in Halol , Gujarat. The company will begin with exporting India’s first Internet SUV - MG Hector to Nepal as the first step towards its expansion plan for other South Asian Countries. MG Motor India began commercial production in India on May 6th, 2019, launching its first car, MG Hector, in June 2019. MG Hector has seen a growth trajectory in India and has become a part of over 72,500 Indian families since its inception.

Rajeev Chaba, President, and Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, “MG Motor India is constantly progressing its operations, expanding the market reach, stakeholder base, and adding new customers and partners to the MG family."

“Taking this spirit forward, MG is geared up to expand its footprint across the other South Asian countries starting with Nepal. Hector has played a vital role in establishing our prowess in an Auto industry as dynamic and aggressive as the Indian Auto space, and we are looking forward to driving interest in Nepal with the launch of MG Hector," added Rajeev.

As it expands its horizons, gender diversity and women empowerment remain crucial tenets in MG’s core philosophy. While 37% of its workforce currently comprises women, it aims to reach 50% in the near future.

MG’s Nepal-based dealer partner – Paramount Motors Pvt. Ltd. – is also aligned to support the gender diversity mission. In tandem with Zonta Club of Kathmandu, Passion Drives will support initiatives around raising awareness on the importance of speaking up against domestic violence, work/public place harassment, and child marriage. The dealer partner will further work in areas of community development and other social responsibilities under the MG SEWA initiative.

