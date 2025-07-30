Subscribe

MG Windsor Essence Pro prices increased by ₹21,200.

  • MG Motor India's Windsor Pro EV price has been increased to 18.31 lakh for the Essence Pro trim, reflecting a 21,200 hike.

HT Auto Desk
Updated30 Jul 2025, 02:29 PM IST
The MG Windsor Pro has been better equipped to take on its longer-range rivals in the market.
MG Motor India has increased prices for the recently introduced Windsor Pro EV. This version, being the more feature-rich and longer-range model in the Windsor lineup, is affected by the latest price increase only in its top-spec trim. The MG Windsor Essence Pro now costs 18.31 lakh (ex-showroom), which is 21,200 more than what it was priced at before.

MG Windsor Pro: Variants

All other variants in the Windsor lineup keep their current prices. The standard models start at 10 lakh, while the Windsor Pro range begins at 12.25 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The Windsor is available in four trims: Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence Pro.

MG Windsor Pro: Range & specifications

The Windsor Essence Pro offers a host of features and a longer range. It features a larger 52.9 kWh battery, providing a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge, compared to 332 km with the 38 kWh battery on standard trims. It is powered by a single electric motor delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

MG Windsor Pro: Features

The Windsor Pro is also packed with modern safety features, including a Level 2 ADAS suite. This suite includes driver assistance features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and front collision warning. To improve convenience, it also offers vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functions. There is also an electrically operated tailgate, and the interior gets new dual-tone black and ivory upholstery.

MG Windsor Pro: Rivals

This range can be purchased with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, starting at 13.31 lakh (ex-showroom), plus a battery rental of 4.50 per km. Competitors of the Windsor Pro include the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Mahindra BE 6.

