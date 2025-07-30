MG Windsor Essence Pro prices increased by ₹21,200.

MG Motor India has increased prices for the recently introduced Windsor Pro EV. This version, being the more feature-rich and longer-range model in the Windsor lineup, is affected by the latest price increase only in its top-spec trim. The MG Windsor Essence Pro now costs ₹18.31 lakh (ex-showroom), which is ₹21,200 more than what it was priced at before.

MG Windsor Pro: Variants All other variants in the Windsor lineup keep their current prices. The standard models start at ₹10 lakh, while the Windsor Pro range begins at ₹12.25 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The Windsor is available in four trims: Excite, Exclusive, Essence, and Essence Pro.

MG Windsor Pro: Range & specifications The Windsor Essence Pro offers a host of features and a longer range. It features a larger 52.9 kWh battery, providing a claimed range of 449 km on a single charge, compared to 332 km with the 38 kWh battery on standard trims. It is powered by a single electric motor delivering 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque.

MG Windsor Pro: Features The Windsor Pro is also packed with modern safety features, including a Level 2 ADAS suite. This suite includes driver assistance features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control and front collision warning. To improve convenience, it also offers vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functions. There is also an electrically operated tailgate, and the interior gets new dual-tone black and ivory upholstery.

MG Windsor Pro: Rivals This range can be purchased with the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, starting at ₹13.31 lakh (ex-showroom), plus a battery rental of ₹4.50 per km. Competitors of the Windsor Pro include the Tata Nexon EV, Tata Curvv EV, Hyundai Creta Electric, and Mahindra BE 6.