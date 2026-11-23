MG Motor is reportedly preparing a facelift for the Windsor EV in India in 2027, with a larger 61 kWh battery pack, refreshed styling and more features, according to Autocar India. MG has not officially announced the changes, specifications or a launch date.

The Windsor launched in 2024 and became popular for its large cabin, high equipment levels and flexible Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) ownership model. Newer rivals and falling sales have since put pressure on it. The facelift is expected to help it win back buyers who want longer range and more equipment.

Windsor sales fall as competition rises The Windsor was once India’s best-selling EV, but it has lost ground to newer rivals such as the Mahindra XEV 9S and Tata Punch EV. MG sold 21,695 Windsors between May and October 2026, down 15.72% from 25,743 units in the same period last year, according to CarNews Updates.

Sales fell 30.39% year-on-year in September. October sales dropped 11.29% to 3,943 units. This happened even as the overall electric passenger vehicle market grew about 76% year-on-year in October 2026.

61 kWh battery could improve driving range According to Autocar India, the Windsor facelift could introduce a larger 61 kWh battery pack. It is expected the extra capacity will enhance its range, especially for longer trips, for potential buyers. MG hasn't revealed the range or charging details.

The current Windsor comes in 38 kWh and 52.9 kWh battery specifications, with claimed ranges of 332 km and 449 km, respectively. Presumably the front-mounted motor unit configuration will remain.

There is also more competition with others. The Tata Nexon EV is supplied with 30 kWh and 45 kWh batteries, while the Kia Syros EV features a 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh choice. Their claimed ranges extend up to 489 km and 526 km, respectively, according to their manufacturers.

Refreshed styling and more features expected This 2027 MG Windsor facelift may also get cosmetic changes such as a facelifted bumper, a revamped set of lights, new alloy wheels and more exterior colour options. Inside, MG could introduce updated upholstery, revised cabin trim and additional equipment.

In addition, the current model already has a touchscreen display, a glass roof, ventilated front seats and a nine-speaker Infinity sound system. The safety technology comprises six airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions, such as a 360-degree camera.

MG recently introduced the Windsor Indulge Edition at ₹17.99 lakh. The new Windsor range comes with a price tag ranging from ₹14.85 lakh to ₹19.15 lakh (ex showroom). This facelift may come at a price increase, especially if they offer the larger battery version.