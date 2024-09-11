MG has launched the Windsor EV in India at ₹ 9.99 lakh, introducing a Battery as a Service program. Bookings start on October 3, with deliveries from October 12, 2024. This crossover utility vehicle is MG's third electric offering following the ZS EV and Comet EV.

MG has launched its much-awaited Windsor EV in the Indian car market, starting at an attractive ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new model is MG's third electric vehicle (EV) offering after the ZS EV and Comet EV, but it introduces a new dimension with the company's Battery as a Service (BaaS) program. This innovative approach allows customers to purchase the vehicle at a lower initial price while opting for a battery rental of ₹3.5 lakh, which can significantly reduce upfront costs.

Bookings for the MG Windsor EV will open on October 3, with deliveries scheduled to begin on October 12, 2024. This launch marks MG’s first release since JSW acquired a partial stake in its Indian subsidiary. Positioned as a crossover utility vehicle (CUV), the Windsor EV blends the best attributes of a sedan and an SUV, offering a unique proposition in the crowded EV market.

The Windsor EV, essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV found in select global markets, features several India-specific updates that set it apart. It measures 4,295 mm in length, slightly shorter than the ZS EV, but offers a taller and wider stance with dimensions of 1,677 mm in height and 1,850 mm in width. The wheelbase of 2,700 mm ensures ample rear-seat space, distinguishing it from other models. The vehicle rides on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and includes modern design elements like LED DRLs, headlight units, a front-charging inlet, and LED tail light units. Flush-fitting door handles add a sleek touch to its exterior.

Inside, the Windsor EV emphasizes comfort and luxury. Rear seats that recline up to 135 degrees and plush cushioning enhance passenger comfort. The cabin also features a panoramic sunroof, air purification system, and ambient lighting, creating a premium atmosphere. Technologically, it is equipped with an 8.8-inch driver display, a 15.6-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Level 2 ADAS. Additional features include a 360-degree camera, a 9-speaker sound system, a PM2.5 air purification filter, and six airbags. The vehicle boasts a substantial 600-litre boot capacity and over 80 connected features.

In terms of performance, the Windsor EV is powered by a 134 bhp electric motor with 200 Nm of torque, drawing energy from a 38 kWh LFP battery pack. It offers a claimed range of 331 km on a single charge, making it a competitive choice against rivals like the Tata Nexon EV, Curvy EV, and Mahindra XUV400.

