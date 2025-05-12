MG Windsor EV price compared: How it fares against key electric SUV rivals

The MG Windsor EV lineup was recently updated with the introduction of a new model - Windsor EV Pro. Available as the top-of-the-line variant, the Windsor EV Pro features a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack and has restricted other convenience features such as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load, and safety features such as ADAS level 2.
The Windsor EV was launched in September 2024. The MG Windsor EV is offered across four variants- Excite, Exclusive, Essence and Essence Pro. Even though the original prices of the EV with BaaS previously started from ₹9.99 lakh with ₹3.5 per km, because of the price revision, the prices of the EV are the same but the prices of BaaS went up to ₹3.9 per km. Meanwhile, the new pro variant is priced at ₹13.10 lakh with ₹4.5 per km in the event of BaaS.
With the outright purchase scheme, the lowest Excite base trim costs ₹13,99,800, the Exclusive costs ₹14,99,800, the Essence variant costs ₹15,99,800 and the Essence Pro costs ₹18,10,000 lakh. All are ex-showroom prices. The lower 38 kWh battery pack is stated to have a range of 331 km and the new Pro variant with the 52.9 kWh battery pack is stated to have a range of 449 km. Below is a quick comparison of how the new Windsor EV lineup compares to its rivals from a pricing point of view.
The entry-level variant of Tata Nexon EV is priced at ₹12.49 lakh, ex-showroom, while the range-topper now sells at ₹16.99 lakh. Alternatively, the Nexon EV also received the Red Dark version at ₹17.19 lakh. The Nexon EV 45 sells at ₹13.99 lakh. Both are ex-showroom. The MR trims of Nexon EV featuring the 30 kWH battery pack are claimed to have a range of 230 km and the LR trims featuring the larger 45 kWh battery pack are claimed to have a range of 489 km.
The Tata Curvv EV starts at a price of ₹17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the top-end Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ A comes at ₹22 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the Curvv EV Dark Edition in the Empowered +A variant is priced at ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Tata Curvv EV range provides the customers with two battery pack options - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The larger 55 kWh battery pack achieves an ARAI certified range of 585 kms whereas the smaller 45kWh battery pack achieves a claimed range of 430 km.
Hyundai Creta Electric range, on the other hand, starts from ₹18 lakh, ex-showroom, and Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence top-of-the-line model comes at ₹23.5 lakh, ex-showroom. Hyundai Creta Electric range is also offered with two battery pack capacities - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The Hyundai Creta Electric with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack comes with the claimed range of 473 km and the smaller battery pack model is reported to provide a range of 390 km.
