MG Windsor EV price compared: How it fares against key electric SUV rivals

The Windsor EV was launched in September 2024. The MG Windsor EV is offered across four variants- Excite, Exclusive, Essence and Essence Pro.

The MG Windsor EV lineup was recently updated with the introduction of a new model - Windsor EV Pro. Available as the top-of-the-line variant, the Windsor EV Pro features a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack and has restricted other convenience features such as vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-load, and safety features such as ADAS level 2. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Windsor EV was launched in September 2024. The MG Windsor EV is offered across four variants- Excite, Exclusive, Essence and Essence Pro. Even though the original prices of the EV with BaaS previously started from ₹9.99 lakh with ₹3.5 per km, because of the price revision, the prices of the EV are the same but the prices of BaaS went up to ₹3.9 per km. Meanwhile, the new pro variant is priced at ₹13.10 lakh with ₹4.5 per km in the event of BaaS.

With the outright purchase scheme, the lowest Excite base trim costs ₹13,99,800, the Exclusive costs ₹14,99,800, the Essence variant costs ₹15,99,800 and the Essence Pro costs ₹18,10,000 lakh. All are ex-showroom prices. The lower 38 kWh battery pack is stated to have a range of 331 km and the new Pro variant with the 52.9 kWh battery pack is stated to have a range of 449 km. Below is a quick comparison of how the new Windsor EV lineup compares to its rivals from a pricing point of view.

Tata Nexon EV The entry-level variant of Tata Nexon EV is priced at ₹12.49 lakh, ex-showroom, while the range-topper now sells at ₹16.99 lakh. Alternatively, the Nexon EV also received the Red Dark version at ₹17.19 lakh. The Nexon EV 45 sells at ₹13.99 lakh. Both are ex-showroom. The MR trims of Nexon EV featuring the 30 kWH battery pack are claimed to have a range of 230 km and the LR trims featuring the larger 45 kWh battery pack are claimed to have a range of 489 km.

Tata Curvv EV The Tata Curvv EV starts at a price of ₹17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the top-end Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ A comes at ₹22 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the Curvv EV Dark Edition in the Empowered +A variant is priced at ₹22.24 lakh (ex-showroom). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tata Curvv EV range provides the customers with two battery pack options - 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The larger 55 kWh battery pack achieves an ARAI certified range of 585 kms whereas the smaller 45kWh battery pack achieves a claimed range of 430 km.