MG Windsor EV prices hiked by ₹5x,xxx; free charging offer ends

MG Motor India has raised the price of its Windsor EV by ₹ 50,000, now ranging from ₹ 13,99,800 to ₹ 15,99,800. Notably, the complimentary charging offer is also discontinued.

MG Motor India has announced a ₹50,000 price increase for all variants of its popular Windsor EV as the introductory prices are no longer applicable. The electric vehicle now ranges from ₹13,99,800 for the Excite variant to ₹15,99,800 for the top-spec Essence trim (ex-showroom). The mid-tier Exclusive variant is priced at ₹14,99,800. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another significant change is the discontinuation of the complimentary charging offer provided via the MG e-hub application, which was previously available to customers who took delivery by 31 December 2024. The app integrated charging stations from multiple providers, allowing users to locate and utilise free charging facilities.

Despite the end of this offer, MG Motor India continues to assure buyers with a lifetime battery warranty for first owners. Subsequent owners will still benefit from an eight-year/1,60,000 km warranty, providing peace of mind for those venturing into EV ownership. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Windsor EV has garnered a strong market response, with over 15,000 bookings on its launch day and consistent monthly dispatches exceeding 3,000 units.

This positive reception reflects growing consumer interest in electric vehicles, bolstered by MG’s reliability and features.

The Windsor EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack, delivering a claimed range of 332 km per charge. In practical conditions, users can expect a driving range of approximately 260-280 km. The battery supports fast charging, achieving an 80 per cent charge in just 55 minutes via a DC fast charger. Additionally, the car comes with a portable charger as standard, alongside an optional wall-mounted charging unit for home use. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the price hike and withdrawal of free charging, the Windsor EV remains a compelling choice in the growing electric vehicle segment.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}