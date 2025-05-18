MG Windsor EV Pro deliveries commenced. Check details

With the introductory prices over, the MG Windsor Pro is priced at ₹ 18.09 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹ 13.10 lakh with BaaS

MG Motor India has reported to have handed over 150 units of the recently launched Windsor EV Pro in a day in Bengaluru. The deliveries of the MG Windsor Pro began on May 16, 2025. The EV was launched recently and achieved 8,000 bookings in the span of 24 hours. It is the top-of-the-line variant in Windsor lineup and features numerous new things compared to the standard Windsor EV.

MG Windsor Pro: Design and features upgrades The cabin has been given fresh dual-tone black and ivory interiors that give the new variant a luxury touch. The Pro variant of the MG Windsor EV gets a visual upgrade with newly designed diamond-cut alloy wheels, setting it apart from the aero-style wheels seen on the lower trims. It also introduces three fresh paint options—Celadon Blue, Glaze Red, and Aurora Silver—further enhancing its premium appeal.

Step inside, and the Windsor Pro continues to impress with a feature-rich cabin. At the center is a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. A panoramic glass roof brings an airy feel to the cabin, while amenities like wireless phone charging, a nine-speaker Infinity sound system, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, and six airbags round out the list of creature comforts and safety enhancements.

What truly sets the Windsor Pro apart, however, is its integration of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This includes smart driving aids like Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control, offering added convenience and safety on the move.

In addition to these upgrades, the Windsor Pro continues to support Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities, giving users flexible power-sharing and charging options—a standout feature in its segment.