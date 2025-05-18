Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ Auto News / MG Windsor EV Pro deliveries commenced. Check details

MG Windsor EV Pro deliveries commenced. Check details

HT Auto Desk

With the introductory prices over, the MG Windsor Pro is priced at 18.09 lakh, ex-showroom and 13.10 lakh with BaaS

The MG Windsor Pro has been better equipped to take on its longer range rivals in the market.

MG Motor India has reported to have handed over 150 units of the recently launched Windsor EV Pro in a day in Bengaluru. The deliveries of the MG Windsor Pro began on May 16, 2025. The EV was launched recently and achieved 8,000 bookings in the span of 24 hours. It is the top-of-the-line variant in Windsor lineup and features numerous new things compared to the standard Windsor EV.

The MG Windsor Pro was priced at 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom) when it was launched in India, and was available for the initial 8,000 buyers. The EV is also available with the battery-as-a-service (Baas) option, which can be purchased by consumers at a price of 12.49 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). Here, the consumer needs to pay an amount of 4.50 per kilometre. With the introductory prices over, the Windsor Pro is priced at 18.09 lakh, ex-showroom and 13.10 lakh with BaaS.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

MG Windsor EV

₹ 14 - 17.5 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Nexon EV

₹ 12.49 - 17.19 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

₹ 16.74 - 17.69 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Punch EV

₹ 9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Tata Curvv EV

₹ 17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Hyundai Creta EV

₹ 17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

(Also read: MG Windsor Pro booking starts today. Everything you should know before reserving one)

MG Windsor Pro: Design and features upgrades

The cabin has been given fresh dual-tone black and ivory interiors that give the new variant a luxury touch. The Pro variant of the MG Windsor EV gets a visual upgrade with newly designed diamond-cut alloy wheels, setting it apart from the aero-style wheels seen on the lower trims. It also introduces three fresh paint options—Celadon Blue, Glaze Red, and Aurora Silver—further enhancing its premium appeal.

Step inside, and the Windsor Pro continues to impress with a feature-rich cabin. At the center is a large 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system, complemented by an 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster. A panoramic glass roof brings an airy feel to the cabin, while amenities like wireless phone charging, a nine-speaker Infinity sound system, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, and six airbags round out the list of creature comforts and safety enhancements.

What truly sets the Windsor Pro apart, however, is its integration of Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). This includes smart driving aids like Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning, and Adaptive Cruise Control, offering added convenience and safety on the move.

In addition to these upgrades, the Windsor Pro continues to support Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging capabilities, giving users flexible power-sharing and charging options—a standout feature in its segment.

(Also read: MG Windsor Pro: Owner of Windsor EV reviews the upgraded model)

MG Windsor Pro: Specs

Driving the MG Windsor Pro EV is a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack. It assists the electric powerplant to produce 134 bhp top-end power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The electric car can cover a distance of up to 449 kilometres in a single charge.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.