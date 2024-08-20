The Windsor EV, an eagerly anticipated electric vehicle from British-origin automaker JSW MG Motor, will debut in the Indian market on September 11, as per HT Auto. The company recently unveiled a new teaser that gives a glimpse of some of the exciting features that the Windsor EV will offer.

One of the most notable highlights from the teaser is the expansive panoramic sunroof, described as an Infinity View Glass Roof. This single-pane, fixed glass roof is a first-of-its-kind in its segment, offering passengers an unobstructed view of the sky. Unlike conventional sunroofs, this one cannot be opened, providing a unique and seamless design element.

The Windsor EV is expected to have several advanced features to enhance the driving experience. These are anticipated to include a touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and a multifunctional two-spoke steering wheel. Additionally, the vehicle will feature ambient lighting, adding to its premium appeal. One of the standout features is the reclining backseats, which can tilt back to a 135-degree angle, ensuring passengers can travel in utmost comfort.

The Windsor EV, an eagerly anticipated electric vehicle from British-origin automaker JSW MG Motor, will debut in the Indian market on September 11, as per HT Auto. The company recently unveiled a new teaser that gives a glimpse of some of the exciting features that the Windsor EV will offer.

One of the most notable highlights from the teaser is the expansive panoramic sunroof, described as an Infinity View Glass Roof. This single-pane, fixed glass roof is a first-of-its-kind in its segment, offering passengers an unobstructed view of the sky. Unlike conventional sunroofs, this one cannot be opened, providing a unique and seamless design element.

The Windsor EV is expected to have several advanced features to enhance the driving experience. These are anticipated to include a touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, and a multifunctional two-spoke steering wheel. Additionally, the vehicle will feature ambient lighting, adding to its premium appeal. One of the standout features is the reclining backseats, which can tilt back to a 135-degree angle, ensuring passengers can travel in utmost comfort.|#+|

While JSW MG Motor has yet to disclose the full technical specifications, reports from HT Auto suggest that the Windsor EV will be powered by a 50.6 kWh battery pack, which will support fast charging. The vehicle is expected to deliver an impressive range of up to 460 kilometers on a single charge and will be capable of recharging from 30 percent to full in just 30 minutes with DC fast charging. In terms of performance, the Windsor EV will likely produce around 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.

Positioned as a crossover electric vehicle, the Windsor EV marks MG Motor's third entry into the electric car market, following the ZS EV and Comet EV. This model is set to fill a niche in the Indian EV market, where such a body type has yet to gain mass appeal. Although the Windsor EV may not face direct competition, it could rival other electric vehicles priced under ₹20 lakh, such as the Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV400.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!