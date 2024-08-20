MG Windsor EV teased; Set to debut in India with ‘Infinity View Glass Sunroof’: What to expect
MG Motor's Windsor EV, debuting September 11 in India, could boast a unique glass roof, reclining backseats, and a 50.6 kWh battery with fast charging. It is expected to compete with Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra XUV400.
The Windsor EV, an eagerly anticipated electric vehicle from British-origin automaker JSW MG Motor, will debut in the Indian market on September 11, as per HT Auto. The company recently unveiled a new teaser that gives a glimpse of some of the exciting features that the Windsor EV will offer.