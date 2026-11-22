MG Windsor EV is among the strongest models in India's electric vehicle segment. It was launched in September 2024. The electric MPV has recorded a total sale of 85,948 units so far, becoming the country's best-selling electric car, as per data from ElecTree from Vahan. After beating Tata Punch EV (27,923 units), Tata Nexon EV (27,062 units) and Mahindra XEV 9S (25,943 units), the company is all set to launch an upgraded facelift version soon in India.

MG Windsor facelift launch date in India: Report According to a report by Autocar India, the next-generation MG Windsor EV facelift is expected to arrive in the Indian market in 2027. The upcoming model is likely to feature several changes to its exterior and cabin, along with new features. One of the most significant upgrades could be a larger battery to improve convenience on long trips and range.

Battery and range The updated MG Windsor EV is reported to get a 61kWh battery pack, paired with a front-mounted electric motor. However, the manufacturer has not yet disclosed the power output or the driving range of the upcoming version.

For the unversed, the current Windsor EV comes with two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery options – 38kWh and 52.9kWh. Both versions use an electric motor that produces 136bhp and 200Nm of torque.

The smaller battery delivers a reported range of 331km, and the larger unit offers up to 449km on a full charge.

The Windsor EV Pro, equipped with the 52.9kWh battery, supports 7.4kW AC and 60kW DC fast charging.

A full charge via an AC charger takes about 9.5 hours. With DC fast charging, the battery can be reloaded from 20% to 80% in just 50 minutes, according to the report.

What's new in design and features While Live Mint couldn't independently confirm the details, the facelift version of Windsor EV is expected to receive refreshed interior upholstery. Reportedly, it will have revised cabin trims and some styling changes.

The car may also have some additional features as part of the update.

The current model comes with different interior colours, depending on the battery.

The smaller battery variant gets a Knight Black cabin theme. The 52.9kWh version of the model features a dual-tone Ivory interior.

MG Windsor EV has features like a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker Infinity audio system, wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Other highlights of the model include ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, aero lounge seats, six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

MG Windsor facelift ex-showroom price MG Windsor facelift is going to be costlier than the current model. According to the publication, it can cost between ₹14.85 lakh to ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

If true, it would compete with electric SUVs like Tata Nexon EV and Kia Syros EV in a similar range.