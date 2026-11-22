MG Windsor EV is among the strongest models in India's electric vehicle segment. It was launched in September 2024. The electric MPV has recorded a total sale of 85,948 units so far, becoming the country's best-selling electric car, as per data from ElecTree from Vahan. After beating Tata Punch EV (27,923 units), Tata Nexon EV (27,062 units) and Mahindra XEV 9S (25,943 units), the company is all set to launch an upgraded facelift version soon in India.

MG Windsor facelift launch date in India: Report According to a report by Autocar India, the next-generation MG Windsor EV facelift is expected to arrive in the Indian market in 2027. The upcoming model is likely to feature several changes to its exterior and cabin, along with new features. One of the most significant upgrades could be a larger battery to improve convenience on long trips and range.

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Battery and range The updated MG Windsor EV is reported to get a 61kWh battery pack, paired with a front-mounted electric motor. However, the manufacturer has not yet disclosed the power output or the driving range of the upcoming version.

For the unversed, the current Windsor EV comes with two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery options – 38kWh and 52.9kWh. Both versions use an electric motor that produces 136bhp and 200Nm of torque.

The smaller battery delivers a reported range of 331km, and the larger unit offers up to 449km on a full charge.

The Windsor EV Pro, equipped with the 52.9kWh battery, supports 7.4kW AC and 60kW DC fast charging.

A full charge via an AC charger takes about 9.5 hours. With DC fast charging, the battery can be reloaded from 20% to 80% in just 50 minutes, according to the report.

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What's new in design and features While Live Mint couldn't independently confirm the details, the facelift version of Windsor EV is expected to receive refreshed interior upholstery. Reportedly, it will have revised cabin trims and some styling changes.

The car may also have some additional features as part of the update.

The current model comes with different interior colours, depending on the battery.

The smaller battery variant gets a Knight Black cabin theme. The 52.9kWh version of the model features a dual-tone Ivory interior.

MG Windsor EV has features like a panoramic sunroof, a 9-speaker Infinity audio system, wireless smartphone charging, ambient lighting and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Other highlights of the model include ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, aero lounge seats, six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

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MG Windsor facelift ex-showroom price MG Windsor facelift is going to be costlier than the current model. According to the publication, it can cost between ₹14.85 lakh to ₹19.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

If true, it would compete with electric SUVs like Tata Nexon EV and Kia Syros EV in a similar range.

However, MG has not yet announced its launch date officially.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.