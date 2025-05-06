MG Windsor Pro launched in India: Check price, features, range and more

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled its latest electric vehicle offering — the MG Windsor Pro — in the Indian market. The company has also introduced a flexible Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model for the Windsor Pro. Bookings for the all new electric vehicle will officially commence on 8 May 2025.

Windsor Pro: Range and features One of the major highlights of the new Windsor Pro is its upgraded 52.9 kWh battery pack, which now delivers an improved range of up to 449 km on a single charge — a notable increase compared to the standard variant’s 332 km range. The enhanced battery capacity is expected to offer longer driving distances and improved overall efficiency.

The Windsor Pro is also the most technologically advanced variant in the line-up, equipped with Level 2 Autonomous Driving Assistance features. These include Traffic Jam Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, and several other intelligent safety technologies aimed at improving urban and highway driving experiences.

Adding to its functionality, the model supports Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) charging, enabling users to power external devices or even charge another EV when required — a feature still rare in this segment.

Inside the cabin, the Windsor Pro receives a design refresh with a dual-tone black and ivory interior theme, offering a more upmarket and premium feel. Externally, the model sports new diamond-cut alloy wheels, distinguishing it from the aero wheels found on lower variants.

Windsor Pro: Colours and prices The Windsor Pro will also be available in three fresh exterior colours — Celadon Blue, Glaze Red, and Aurora Silver — adding a touch of personalisation for buyers.