MG Windsor Pro vs Creta EV vs Curvv EV 45: Range and pricing comparison

The MG Windsor Pro was launched earlier this week, introducing a new top-tier variant replete with various features and comforts, alongside a larger battery pack. It tackles various limitations of previous lower variants thanks to the new technology and is priced competitively at ₹17.50 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom) for outright purchase (or ₹12.50 lakh + ₹4.5 per km for Battery as a Service).
With this latest variant, the MG Windsor Pro is better positioned to compete with compact and midsize electric SUVs. Here's what the other SUVs have to offer:
Tata Curvv EV 45
The Tata Curvv EV is among the latest electric SUVs available, and the Windsor Pro closely rivals this new coupe electric SUV. The Windsor Pro features a larger 52.9 kWh battery pack, offering a range of 449 km (MIDC) on a single charge. Meanwhile, the Curvv EV with a 45 kWh battery promises a range of 430 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The Curvv EV 45 is priced from ₹17.49 lakh, reaching up to ₹19.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai Creta Electric
The Hyundai Creta Electric is the latest addition to this market, bringing the well-loved Creta with an electric powertrain. The new Windsor Pro competes against the entry-level variants of the Creta Electric, which features a smaller 42 kWh battery pack providing a range of 390 km (MIDC) on a single charge. The Windsor Pro contends with the more affordable variants of the Creta Electric starting at ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra XUV400 EV
The Mahindra XUV400 EV is often overlooked within this category, offering an appealing balance between performance and range. The latest Windsor Pro competes with the XUV400 EV EL Pro variant that is priced at ₹17.50 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant incorporates a 39.4 kWh battery pack with a range of 456 km (IDC) on a single charge. However, the XUV400 EV lacks the extensive features and comforts found in the Windsor Pro, making the latter a more appealing choice.
Tata Nexon EV 45
As one of the most favoured electric options available, the Tata Nexon EV long range poses a strong competition to the MG Windsor Pro. The Nexon EV long range is equipped with a 45 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 489 km (MIDC) on a single charge, which is the highest among the SUVs compared here. The Nexon EV also offers a price advantage, with the 45 kWh variants starting at ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom). Nonetheless, the Windsor Pro surpasses it with a range of advanced features and a spacious interior, making it a tough competitor to beat.