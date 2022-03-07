MG ZS EV 2022 arrives today in India, features and price expectations

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MG Motor all-electric car ZS EV 2022 will be launched today (March 7) in India. The new car is a facelift version of its existing electric car, MG ZS EV. The facelift MG ZS EV is likely to get an enhanced battery pack for the longer range compared to the current model. The 2022 MG ZS EV is expected to feature wireless charging for mobile devices inside the cabin. Earlier, the company was expected to launch it in February.

In terms of features, MG ZS EV will have enhanced safety features, including better sensors for proximity detection, cameras for increased visibility of the surroundings. It is believed that the facelift ZS EV will ship with a 50kWh battery and a range of 500 kilometres.

In terms of features, MG ZS EV will have enhanced safety features, including better sensors for proximity detection, cameras for increased visibility of the surroundings. It is believed that the facelift ZS EV will ship with a 50kWh battery and a range of 500 kilometres.

The new MG ZS EV comes with global design cues and with features such as a front-covered grill, and charging socket which is now placed to the left of the MG logo, sunroof and new 17-inch refreshed design alloy wheels. The new ZS EV will come with an updated front fascia, LED headlamps, DRLs, a new alloy wheel design, a new bumper and new tail-light design.

MG Motor all-new ZS EV 2022 will also come equipped with 10.1 inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, Android and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Along with the ZS EV, MG extends its customers a 5-way charging ecosystem including free-of-cost AC fast-charger at residences /offices, portable in-car charging cable, DC superfast charging stations at dealerships, 24x7 charge-on-the-go facility (in 5 cities), and charging stations in satellite cities and tourist hubs.

The new ZS EV will also feature rear air-conditioning vents for additional comfort of Rear Passengers.

MG Motor introduced the ZS EV in 2020 and has recorded sales of close to 4,000 ZS EVs. MG has raced to become the second largest EV manufacturer in India, taking 27% market share in the segment.

The new facelift MG ZS EV 2022 is expected to ride in between ₹25 lakh to ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom).