MG ZS EV, MG Astor and MG Gloster get expensive in India: Check new prices

The British auto manufacturer recently reported a 53 percent growth in retail sales at 3,899 units in December 2022. The company sold 2,550 units in the same month of 2021. The automaker said that it continues to foster EV adoption in the country in the form of multiple industry partnerships such as those for charging station installations with JioBP and BPCL. A total of 150 chargers have been installed across the country as part of MG's drive to support the EV infrastructure in India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}