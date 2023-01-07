MG ZS EV, MG Astor and MG Gloster get expensive in India: Check new prices

MG ZS EV, MG Astor and MG Gloster get expensive in India: Check new prices1 min read . 11:51 AM IST
- MG Gloster has received the highest price hike of up to ₹1 lakh.
MG Motor India has revised the price of its car models across the range. These include MG ZS EV, MG Astor and MG Gloster. Among three models, MG Gloster has received the highest price hike of up to ₹1 lakh. Here’s how much each model will now cost
MG ZS EV has become costlier in India by ₹40,000. The price hike is available on all variants of the ZS EV. The internet SUV comes with a 50.3 kWh advanced battery pack and offers 176PS power. It was launched with a starting price of ₹22.98 lakh (ex-showroom). But after the price rise, it will demand a premium of ₹40,000.
MG Gloster SUV comes in three trims – Super, Sharp, and Savvy in Turbo and Twin Turbo guises. The Super and Sharp variants have got a price hike of ₹60,000. The Savvy Turbo and the Savvy Twin Turbo, on the other hand, have become expensive by ₹55,000 and ₹1 lakh, respectively.
MG Astor
The mid-size SUV has received a price rise of ₹20,000. It debuted in India with a starting price of ₹10.51 lakh (ex-showroom). Astor is based on the MG's successful global platform, ZS and comes with two engine options. The Brit Dynamic 220 TURBO petrol engine with a six-speed AT (automatic) delivering a 140ps of power. Other includes the VTi Tech petrol engine with a manual transmission and an eight-speed CVT, delivering 110ps of power.
The British auto manufacturer recently reported a 53 percent growth in retail sales at 3,899 units in December 2022. The company sold 2,550 units in the same month of 2021. The automaker said that it continues to foster EV adoption in the country in the form of multiple industry partnerships such as those for charging station installations with JioBP and BPCL. A total of 150 chargers have been installed across the country as part of MG's drive to support the EV infrastructure in India.
