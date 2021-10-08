MG Motor has unveiled the refreshed version of its compact electric SUV ZS EV. The new ZS EV not only gets better driving range but it also comes with completely re-designed front fascia.

The new EV has been unveiled globally in three trim level options, SE, Trophy, and Trophy Connect.

The car now gets an improved 72kWh lithium-ion battery providing a driving range of up to 439 km (273 miles) from a single charge on the WLTP combined cycle. It gets a city range of 595 km and a combined driving efficiency of 17.8 kWh per 100km.

The new MG ZS EV has been launched in the UK and it comes with an all new design. The most striking difference can be noticed right on the face of the car. The new ZS EV goes for a more EV-like look by ditching the chrome grille and instead had opted for a completely covered front. This is expected to enhance the aerodynamics of the vehicle. The front bumper has also been redesigned to sit well with the new design.

In terms of technology, the new ZS EV also gets a new 10.1-inch infotainment system along with a new multi-information display (MID).

