MG ZS EV refreshed version unveiled with enhanced driving range, new features

The new MG ZS EV has been launched in the UK and it comes with an all new design. The most striking difference can be noticed right on the face of the car. The new ZS EV goes for a more EV-like look by ditching the chrome grille and instead had opted for a completely covered front. This is expected to enhance the aerodynamics of the vehicle. The front bumper has also been redesigned to sit well with the new design.