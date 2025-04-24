Auto News
MHI considers subsidy push for e-trucks in greener closed loop operations
SummaryThe subsidy plan for e-trucks comes at a time when e-truck manufacturers in India are dealing with squeezed margins compared with their global counterparts
New Delhi: The ministry of heavy industries (MHI) is working on a plan to incentivize electric trucks operating in what are called closed loop operations under the ₹10,900 crore PM E-drive scheme, according to two persons aware of the development.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more