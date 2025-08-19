No battery incentives have been handed out yet. Govt to review scheme
The government has only managed to secure manufacturers for 40 GWh of the targeted 50 GWh, with the remaining capacity yet to be awarded. There has been no disbursal of funds yet.
New Delhi: With no disbursal from the ₹18,100-crore production-linked incentive scheme for advanced chemistry cells (PLI-ACC) in four years since the cabinet approval, the ministry of heavy industries will review the scheme to chart a roadmap ahead, secure investments, and ensure battery storage capacity utilisation, according to two officials aware of the development.