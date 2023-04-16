Michelin may begin production of passenger vehicle tyres in India soon

Michelin may begin production of passenger vehicle tyres in India soon2 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 11:53 AM IST
- As per a PTI report, Michelin CEO stated that the company is eager to invest in the local production of passenger vehicle tyres in India and the only thing which needs to be worked out is the timing for the same.
Michelin Chief Executive Officer Florent Menegaux recently said that the company is actively considering production of passenger vehicle tyres locally in India. Talking to PTI, Menegaux said the group sees India as a great developing market.
