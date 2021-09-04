Mahindra KUV100 was one of the first micro SUVs to hit the Indian market but the product did not work as well as Mahindra expected. Now, other manufacturers are also gearing up to enter the segment with their unique offerings. Tata Motors has revealed the Tata Punch and Hyundai recently revealed the Hyundai Casper in South Korea, which is also expected to launch in India by early next year. Other players in the segment will be the KUV100 Nxt and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

