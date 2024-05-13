Auto News
Mini cars stall as some can't afford them, some want more
Alisha Sachdev 5 min read 13 May 2024, 11:14 PM IST
Summary
- Sales of entry-level two-wheelers are still recovering three years after the covid blow, and hatchbacks may follow a similar revival curve. Meanwhile, aspirational Indians are asking for more.
Mini cars that opened doors to four-wheeled transport for many Indians may be in for an extended downturn, as the country's largest carmaker awaits a revival in affordability, and rivals back-pedal on the segment as a whole.
