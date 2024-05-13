Mini cars stall as some can't afford them, some want more

Also read: SUV allure lifts passenger vehicle sales past 4 million in 2023

Still, according to Hyundai's Garg, "you cannot ignore the hatchback" since every one in four passenger cars sold in India is one. "But here, the i20-Baleno segment of premium hatches has the biggest contribution, then comes the compact segment, and the entry-hatch is the smallest, and is becoming smaller. When the Exter was launched in the beginning of 2023, the entry-SUV segment was 10,000 units a month, now it is already 25,000 units and from 3% of the market, the segment now accounts for 7.5% of the market. In our opinion, there is still demand for cars in the sub- ₹10 lakh bracket, but the product has to be right."