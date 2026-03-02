Mini Cooper S Victory Edition in mind? Key facts buyers must know

Mini India has opened pre-launch bookings for the Mini Cooper S Victory Edition in the country. The British luxury car marque has commenced accepting pre-bookings for the model on February 27. Slated to be available in a limited number, the new Mini Cooper S Victory Edition is based on the Mini Cooper S JCW Pack. Also, with this model, the automaker has tried to pay tribute to the 1965 Monte Carlo Rally-winning Mini.

With Mini India likely to announce the pricing soon, the interested customers can book the car through authorised Mini dealerships across the country. The automaker is expected to reveal the details regarding deliveries and final specifications of the model closer to the launch.

If you have been planning to book the Mini Cooper S Victory Edition, here are the key facts about this model that you must know.

Mini Cooper S Victory Edition: Exterior The Mini Cooper S Victory Edition wears an exclusive Chilli Red paint scheme that is paired with a white stripe on the bonnet, roof and rear hatch. This colouring strategy has been taken straight from the 1965 Monte Carlo rally model. The customers can select between a painted white top or a contrasting black top with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof. Both of these roof shades come with white racing stripes.

Beyond this, the model also gets ‘52’ decals on the doors and rear pillars, with the digits sporting a racetrack-like pattern, which are finished in white shade. This 52 number comes as a homage to the title-winning Mini Cooper S from 1965.

The special edition also gets dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, a twin-bubble rear spoiler and a central tailpipe, which is tucked under the diffuser. Under the rear windscreen, there is a ‘1965 Victory Edition’ marking in red colour, placed within a white stripe. Being based on the JCW Pack, the car gets ‘John Cooper Works’ badges on the front grille and rear hatch, blacked-out Mini badges and gloss-black trim all around the exterior.

Mini Cooper S Victory Edition: Interior The Mini Cooper S Victory Edition sports ‘1965 Victory Edition’ branding on the door sills, while the doors pay homage to the driver Timo Makinen and co-driver Paul Easter, who drove the original car to victory at the Monte Carlo Rally. Other design elements inside the cabin of the special edition Mini include the leather-wrapped sports steering wheel featuring a multi-colour 6 o’clock marking and a ‘1965’ emblem. The OEM added a commemorative emblem to the centre storage lid, upholstered in a fabric-like material, and a little hoop to open it. The key fob too is mainly finished in black and sports the ‘52’ insignia.