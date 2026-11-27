Mini India launched the new-generation Cooper SE electric hatchback in India on November 27, 2026, at an introductory price of ₹53.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric two-door hatchback will be delivered in a single fully loaded version in December 2026. The company has also launched the Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition at Rs. 56.4 lakh, with special cosmetic changes designed in collaboration with British fashion designer Paul Smith, according to BMW Group's official press release.

The electric hatchback is available in both the Cooper S Paul Smith Edition and the Cooper Convertible Paul Smith Edition, priced at ₹55.75 lakh and ₹61.50 lakh, respectively. Both special editions share the mechanical layout of their standard editions and get unique styling features on and off the car. All prices are ex-showroom.

Mini Cooper SE: Battery, range and performance

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The new Mini Cooper SE features a 54.2 kWh battery pack and a front-mounted electric motor. The motor has a horsepower output of 218 and a torque of 330 Nm. The manufacturer claims the electric hatchback can get from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and has a WLTP range of 402 km.

It offers charging support for 11kW AC and 95kW DC. It takes about 5.25 hours for a full charge using AC charging but only about 30 minutes using DC fast charging to reach a 10-80% charge.

Mini Cooper SE: Exterior and interior features

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The new Cooper SE carries the familiar Mini design language. It is immune to 17-inch alloy wheels and octagonal grilles, LED headlamps and triangular LED taillights. The hatchback is 3,858 mm long, 1,756 mm wide, and 1,460 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,526 mm.

Internally, it has a 9.4-inch circular OLED information screen, a three-spoke steering wheel and physical controls on the centre console. Other amenities include a panoramic glass roof, heated steering wheel, power front seats, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a head-up display, automatic climate control and a Harman Kardin sound system.

Mini Cooper Paul Smith Editions: What's different?

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The Paul Smith Editions of the Cooper SE, Cooper S and Cooper Convertible receive exclusive design enhancements without changes to their powertrains.

The Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition comes in Inspired White, Midnight Black and Statement Grey exterior shades. It is painted with roof stripes, black 18-inch alloy wheels and Paul Smith logos. The cabin is decked out with blue contrast stitching, a unique welcome light projection, designer-themed floor mats, and a steering wheel with colourful detailing.

The Cooper S and Convertible are also available in exclusive exterior colours, 18-inch black alloy wheels and Paul Smith signature elements. They have a knitted dashboard, Nightshade Blue seats, blue contrast stitching and special OLED display graphics.

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Mini Cooper S and Convertible: Engine details Both models are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 204hp and 300Nm. It's powered by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic that drives the front wheels.