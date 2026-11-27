Mini India launched the new-generation Cooper SE electric hatchback in India on November 27, 2026, at an introductory price of ₹53.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric two-door hatchback will be delivered in a single fully loaded version in December 2026. The company has also launched the Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition at Rs. 56.4 lakh, with special cosmetic changes designed in collaboration with British fashion designer Paul Smith, according to BMW Group's official press release.

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The electric hatchback is available in both the Cooper S Paul Smith Edition and the Cooper Convertible Paul Smith Edition, priced at ₹55.75 lakh and ₹61.50 lakh, respectively. Both special editions share the mechanical layout of their standard editions and get unique styling features on and off the car. All prices are ex-showroom.

Mini Cooper SE: Battery, range and performance

MINI Cooper SE.

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The new Mini Cooper SE features a 54.2 kWh battery pack and a front-mounted electric motor. The motor has a horsepower output of 218 and a torque of 330 Nm. The manufacturer claims the electric hatchback can get from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and has a WLTP range of 402 km.

It offers charging support for 11kW AC and 95kW DC. It takes about 5.25 hours for a full charge using AC charging but only about 30 minutes using DC fast charging to reach a 10-80% charge.

Mini Cooper SE: Exterior and interior features

MINI Cooper SE.

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The new Cooper SE carries the familiar Mini design language. It is immune to 17-inch alloy wheels and octagonal grilles, LED headlamps and triangular LED taillights. The hatchback is 3,858 mm long, 1,756 mm wide, and 1,460 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,526 mm.

Internally, it has a 9.4-inch circular OLED information screen, a three-spoke steering wheel and physical controls on the centre console. Other amenities include a panoramic glass roof, heated steering wheel, power front seats, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), a head-up display, automatic climate control and a Harman Kardin sound system.

Mini Cooper Paul Smith Editions: What's different?

MINI PAUL SMITH EDITION.

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The Paul Smith Editions of the Cooper SE, Cooper S and Cooper Convertible receive exclusive design enhancements without changes to their powertrains.

The Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition comes in Inspired White, Midnight Black and Statement Grey exterior shades. It is painted with roof stripes, black 18-inch alloy wheels and Paul Smith logos. The cabin is decked out with blue contrast stitching, a unique welcome light projection, designer-themed floor mats, and a steering wheel with colourful detailing.

The Cooper S and Convertible are also available in exclusive exterior colours, 18-inch black alloy wheels and Paul Smith signature elements. They have a knitted dashboard, Nightshade Blue seats, blue contrast stitching and special OLED display graphics.

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Mini Cooper S and Convertible: Engine details Both models are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine producing 204hp and 300Nm. It's powered by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic that drives the front wheels.

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The Cooper S can reach 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds, whereas the Convertible takes 6.9 seconds. The Convertible also features a fabric roof that opens and closes in 18 seconds at speeds up to 30 km/h.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.