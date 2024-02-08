Mini Cooper unveils final combustion engine model: Fourth-gen petrol hatchback breaks cover

Mini, the iconic automotive brand, has unveiled the latest iteration of its fourth-generation Cooper petrol 3-door hatchback, marking a significant milestone as the final version powered by combustion engines in the Mini lineup. This move aligns with the industry-wide shift towards electric mobility.

The new model lineup includes a 3-door, 5-door, a convertible with a soft-top, and a performance-oriented John Cooper Works variant, showcasing Mini's commitment to diverse offerings. Drawing inspiration from the original 1959 design, the hatchback has been a cornerstone of Mini's identity since its revival by BMW in 2000.

In India, Mini currently offers the third-generation Cooper hatchback with both petrol and electric powertrains, and the anticipation is high for the arrival of the fourth-generation lineup later this year.

Despite the visual similarities with the Mini Cooper EV, the new petrol model is built on a distinct platform and has no mechanical relation to its electric counterpart. The electric version is based on a dedicated EV platform, while the petrol variant represents a comprehensive update of its predecessor.

Under the hood, the new petrol model retains two turbo-petrol engines, with increased power outputs. The entry-level Cooper C boasts a 1.5-liter three-cylinder petrol engine with a 20 bhp boost, reaching a total of 156 bhp and reducing its 0-100 kmph time to an impressive 7.7 seconds. Meanwhile, the Cooper S features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 204 bhp after a 25 bhp increase, maintaining a quick 0-100 kmph time of 6.6 seconds. Both variants come exclusively with automatic transmissions.

Visually, the standard Cooper and Cooper S models closely resemble the new Cooper EV, with slightly larger front grilles. The iconic circular LED daytime running lights adorn the headlights, and the rear showcases the recognizable triangular matrix taillights.

Mechanical enhancements include updates to the suspension, damping system, and brakes, promising improved performance compared to the outgoing model, as highlighted by Mini.

Inside the new petrol 3-door, a minimalist dashboard design emphasizes the groundbreaking OLED infotainment display at the center. This is touted as the first round OLED touchscreen in a production car, providing critical information such as road speed and fuel economy. The screen also controls most climate functions, showcasing Mini's commitment to innovation and user-friendly design.

