Mini Cooper unveils final combustion engine model: Fourth-gen petrol hatchback breaks cover
Mini, the iconic automotive brand, has unveiled the latest iteration of its fourth-generation Cooper petrol 3-door hatchback, marking a significant milestone as the final version powered by combustion engines in the Mini lineup. This move aligns with the industry-wide shift towards electric mobility.