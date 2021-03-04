German carmaker BMW today launched an updated version of MINI Countryman in India with price starting at ₹39.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Locally produced at the company's Chennai plant, the new MINI Countryman is available in two petrol variants - MINI Countryman Cooper S and MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired, priced at ₹39.5 lakh and ₹43.4 lakh, respectively.

"The new MINI Countryman inspires you to take the path to new experiences and new horizons of the mind. This versatile sports activity vehicle (SAV) is just as home in an urban jungle as it is in the great outdoors," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said in a statement.

The model comes with a 2-litre petrol engine enabling the vehicle to sprint to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds with a top speed of 225 km/hr.

MINI Countryman is powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology makes the new MINI Countryman high on performance and light on fuel. It mobilises a peak output of 192 hp/141 kW at 5,000 – 6,000 rpm and produces a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. It sprints to 100 km/hr in 7.5 seconds and the top speed is 225 km/hr.

The new 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission in Cooper S and the 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Sport Transmission in Cooper S JCW Inspired offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The MINI Countryman Cooper S JCW Inspired features paddles shifters for even sportier driving experience.

MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, enhanced sportiness or efficiency according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Assistant, Rear View Camera and Head-Up Display.

The new MINI Countryman is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control and Run-flat tyres as standard.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via